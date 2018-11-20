Dougherty Co. farmers still recovering after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many farmers across Southwest Georgia are still trying to recover after Hurricane Michael.
On Monday, James Morgan, the Dougherty County extension coordinator briefed commissioners on the impact that Hurricane Michael had on South Georgia farmers.
Morgan said that farmers are looking at 10 to 15 years to fully recover from damage by the hurricane.
“Agriculture is the number one industry in Georgia, so we did suffer a big financial loss. I hope in the coming years our farmers can recover. Any assistance that my office can give, I will be more then welcome to do that,” explained Morgan.
Morgan said that the biggest crop loss in Dougherty County was pecans.
