CDC: Outbreak of E.coli infections linked to romaine lettuce

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Center for Disease Control is advising that U.S. consumers not eat any romaine lettuce and retailers and restaurants not serve or sell any until more is learned about the outbreak.
Consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home are urged to throw it out immediately, even if some was eaten and no one has gotten sick. This includes all types of lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes, such as Caesar salad. Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators where romaine lettuce has been stored and follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator.
If you believe you have an E.coli infection, talk to your healthcare provider, write down what you ate the week before you got sick, and report your illness to the health department.
