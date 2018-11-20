Cairo residents still boiling water

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - On Monday, Cairo residents continued to deal with on-going water issues.
Residents said the water remains discolored, and despite city leaders claiming it’s safe to drink, some are still unsure.
Several residents said they haven’t drank their tap water in about a month.
Many resorted to only drinking store-bought water.
Residents like Joyce Ritter said that for the past month, she wouldn’t use the water without boiling it first.
“I was kind of petrified. So, I just boiled the water to wash dishes, and boiled it a long time to cook with," explained Ritter.
Now, Ritter said her water runs clear more frequently, so she doesn’t boil her water as often.
Cairo’s Public Works Director Darin Todd said he understands seeing discolored water can be alarming, but said that it’s safe to consume.
Todd said that if your water is brown, let it run until it returns to a normal color. He suspects the dirty looking water is a result of cast-iron pipes.
Todd said each time they sample the water, it comes back clear.
A few residents said as long as their water is brown, they’re going to be extra cautious and boil their water.
