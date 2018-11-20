Boil water advisory impacts Cairo businesses

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - A recent boil water advisory is impacting businesses in Cairo.
Restaurants are now back open after the advisory shut many of them down for two days.
A new coffee shop was supposed to open Wednesday, but had to wait until Friday to open.
Co-owner of Dark Horse Java, Carolyn Keefer, said the advisory made it difficult to manage her business.
“That was very stressful because I didn’t know what to expect. But, because of sanitary regulations of washing your hands and equipment, I still had to be shut down. But, I had anticipated being able to stay open," explained Keefer.
Darin Todd, Cairo’s Public Works director, said the advisory and the murky water are two isolated issues.
Todd said they’re still trying to figure out what’s causing the water to turn brown. He said despite the discoloration, the water is safe to use.
Our partners at the Thomasville Times-Enterprise report one elementary school dealt with an unexpected power outage after a power line fell on Thursday.
This came just one day after Grady County schools returned after closing Wednesday due to a water main break that left the city without water.
Cairo Public Works officials said Wednesday’s rupture has no relation to recent discoloration of city water.
