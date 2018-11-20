Blazers improve to 5-0 in record setting victory

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers took on the Brewton-Parker Barons Monday night in Valdosta.
The Blazers found their fifth win in a row since their exhibition match-up against FSU.
VSU racked up 129 points in their 129-81 victory over Brewton-Parker.
Making this the first time in Blazers school history that the Men’s basketball team has found back-to-back 120 plus point games.
The Blazers offense was led by Winston Morgan, who found 27 points, all from the three point line.
Valdosta State will host Union November 29th at 8 P.M.
