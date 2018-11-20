Albany police invite you to Thanksgiving dinner

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department wants the community to come out to the 8th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner.
Police Chief Michael Persely said he is excited to give back to the community.
“It’s for the community, so if anyone wants to come out and just fellowship with citizens of Albany, Georgia, have a free meal that’s on us, come on out to the Civic Center and enjoy yourself," said Persely.
Persely said this Thanksgiving meal is so important, especially after Hurricane Michael.
“A lot of people were devastated by the storm this year and some people are still trying to recover from the storms of last year. Anytime we are able to reach out to the community to offer assistance, sometimes a good hot meal is assistance," said Persely.
Persely hopes events like this will encourage the community to get out and meet new people in the community.
“This is where Albany shows that we do care about everyone. It doesn’t matter your race, gender, religion, what matters is that you’re a citizen of this community and there are a lot of people who care about Albany," explained Persely.
The event will take place Tuesday night at the Albany Civic Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
