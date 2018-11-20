Albany fire truck involved in crash

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an Albany Fire Department truck and a vehicle.
The accident happened at Pointe North Boulevard and Old Dawson Road, according to a WALB crew at the scene.
The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m., Tuesday.
The Albany Police Department (APD) was called to the scene around 5:16 p.m.
Three vehicles were involved in the accident, according to APD.
Witnesses at the scene said those involved in the accident are okay.
WALB is working to get official word on the status of those involved in the accident.
A cause of the crash has not been determined.
This is a developing and we will update as more information becomes available.
