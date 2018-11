A weak cold front arrives Tuesday morning. It will be mild Today in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s Tomorrow morning with building clouds. Cooler and drier weather win out. Highs in the lower 60s and lows around 40 through Thanksgiving. Clouds thicken Friday and rain arrives Friday night into Saturday morning. Drier the rest of the weekend. Highs by then rebound to near 70 and low in the 50s.