Drivers beware of deer on roads

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Deer season is upon us and early morning drivers need to be extra vigilant.
So far this fall, the Leesburg Police Department has worked more than 20 deer-related accidents.
Leesburg Police Chief Chris Prokesh said he expects that number to increase dramatically in the next couple of weeks.
That’s because deer are breeding right now, commonly referred to as being “in rut.”
Dawn and dusk are the two most active times for deer to be seen, and because of Hurricane Michael there's a lot less habitat for deer, making it even more likely for them to be crossing roads.
Wear your seat belt, obey the speed limits and don’t swerve to avoid hitting the deer.
“Don’t get tunnel vision focused down the road. Be aware. Scan both sides of the road as you’re driving. Because these deer will be heavily moving during this time,” said Prokesh.
It's best to just hit it, because your car is going to be able to over power the animal and ultimately protect you.
If you swerve you could hit something or even another car and put more lives at risk.
Newer drivers may be especially cautious.
“They’ll see a deer or some other object in the road ahead of them that would not cause a tremendously exceptional amount of damage and then they’ll jerk or swerve the wheel possibly going into oncoming traffic or that could cause them to lose control and to strike other objects that could cause much more damage than if they just continued to drive through.”
If you do hit a deer, it is best to call 911 or the non-emergency number for the city or county where you’re driving to help clear the scene.
