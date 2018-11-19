Dougherty Co. commissioner urges residents to be patient during storm clean up

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - For folks still concerned about the debris left on their properties, one Dougherty County Commissioner said help is on the way.
District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones said four weeks after Hurricane Michael, people are still asking when trash and debris removal will take place in their neighborhood.
Jones said although some residents are concerned because Thanksgiving is here, he says the federal government is working in multiple counties for the clean up.
Officials said crews are doing the best they can, but it’s important for everyone to be patient during the process.
“This is a six month process which may be extended longer if necessary, but we’re going to get the trash, it just may be slow. So we’re going to ask all of the constituents and the people of this town, just be patient. One day you’ll get out there and you’ll look up and all the trash will be gone,” said Jones.
Representatives with the Army Corps of Engineers said crews are working seven days a week from sun up to sun down.
