Aftermath Riders provide Thanksgiving meals to needy families

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Several motorcyclists with the Aftermath Riders in Albany hopped on their bikes to deliver Thanksgiving baskets to families in need ahead of the holiday.
The group traveled to nearly 10 homes in multiple parts of the city to supply families with donated items collected by their group.
Families received turkey, dressing, stuffing, and more to get them through the holiday.
The Aftermath Riders said they’re more than just bikers, they are leaders too.
“We decided to do this to because we want to break that stereotype that all motorcycle clubs do is ride and party. We give back to our community, and we’re just our here trying to show that, and inspire people to do the same thing,” said Sabrina Williams, member with Aftermath Riders.
The group said they will go door to door during Christmas and will repeat the same act of kindness.
