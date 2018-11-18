Rams find first win of the season against GSW

ASU took down Georgia Southwestern in a nail biter 68-65

By John Barron | November 18, 2018 at 12:28 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 12:28 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU Rams find their first win of the season against Georgia Southwestern in the SIAC Classic held at ASU West campus.

The Rams had fallen to a 0-3 record after falling to top ranked Valdosta State Thursday.

ASU jumped out to a 32-29 lead at the end of the first.

The Rams struggled with the Canes late in the second, but a great second effort by the Rams secured their first victory.

Tyrell Williams led the Rams with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal.

Randy McClure had 14 points and went 3-6 from the three point line.

ASU will host Georgia College Tuesday at 7:30 P.M.

