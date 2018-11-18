Rams find first win of the season against GSW

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU Rams find their first win of the season against Georgia Southwestern in the SIAC Classic held at ASU West campus.
The Rams had fallen to a 0-3 record after falling to top ranked Valdosta State Thursday.
ASU jumped out to a 32-29 lead at the end of the first.
The Rams struggled with the Canes late in the second, but a great second effort by the Rams secured their first victory.
Tyrell Williams led the Rams with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal.
Randy McClure had 14 points and went 3-6 from the three point line.
ASU will host Georgia College Tuesday at 7:30 P.M.
