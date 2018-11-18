Holiday shopping starts early at Albany Civic Center Mistletoe Market

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many folks in Albany were able to kick off their holiday shopping all day long, at the Civic Center’s Mistletoe Market and Arts and Crafts Show.
Nearly 60 vendors filled the Civic Center arena with handcrafted holiday items for shoppers.
Representatives said folks were able to find one of a kind gifts and decorations for Christmas, take pictures with Santa, and more.
The new leader of the Albany Civic Center said keeping this event around, was a must.
“As soon as I found out that this event had been done annually here, we decided we wanted to continue it because we thought it was a great event. We’ve also got great feedback around the community that they wanted to see it back. So we thought it was important to continue it on," said Josh Small, General Manager of the Albany Civic Center.
The owner said the community donated the personal items and her staff waited the food to each person for the event.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.