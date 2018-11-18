The Grille House holds Thanksgiving Event to help the homeless for the holidays

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Folks in need of a hot Thanksgiving meal and items to brave the upcoming winter chill, got help a little early this year.
That’s thanks to the Grille House restaurant who held a Thanksgiving Friends-giving.
The downtown restaurant purchased and cooked a hot thanksgiving meal for the homeless.
The eatery rolled out formal dinnerware and decorations for their first annual event.
People were also able to receive personal hygiene items, scarves, hats, and more.
The restaurant owner said she wanted to show those in need that they are cared for.
“This is something I’ve always wanted to do anyways because I have a soft spot for the homeless and they are always here downtown. I get to feed them on the regular, but this is just a collective day for them,” said Cynthia Walker, Owner of the Grille House.
The owner said the community donated the personal items and her staff waited the food to each person for the event.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.