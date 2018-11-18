Dry start to Thanksgiving Week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Temperatures will approach 50° as we head toward midnight. Overnight, increasing clouds as patchy fog develops. Lows will only drop into the upper 40s.
The dry weather continues as we kick off a new work week.
Partly cloudy skies Monday with highs once again near 70°.
Mostly cloudy early Tuesday then clearing later in the day as a cold front passes through. No rain is expected. Highs will top out in the upper 60s.
Cooler air will follow the front for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day with highs topping out in the low 60s.
Rain chances return by Friday afternoon and last through Saturday morning.
