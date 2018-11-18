AP Source: Les Miles hired as coach at Kansas

AP Source: Les Miles hired as coach at Kansas
Former LSU football coach Les Miles steps off of a chartered jet with his family before being picked up by Kansas Athletics officials at the Topeka Regional Airport in Topeka, Kan., on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Person familiar with decision tells the Associated Press on Sunday that Kansas has hired ex-LSU coach Miles to lead Jayhawks football program. (Chris Neal/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP) (Chris Neal)
By DAVE SKRETTA | November 18, 2018 at 12:28 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 12:40 PM
FILE - This Sept. 17, 2016 file photo shows LSU head coach Les Miles watching from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La. Miles is in negotiations with Kansas to take over the down-trodden Jayhawks, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press. Sports Illustrated was the first to report that Miles and Kansas athletic director Jeff Long were discussing a contract. It remains unclear when a deal will be complete. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
FILE - This Sept. 17, 2016 file photo shows LSU head coach Les Miles watching from the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La. Miles is in negotiations with Kansas to take over the down-trodden Jayhawks, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press. Sports Illustrated was the first to report that Miles and Kansas athletic director Jeff Long were discussing a contract. It remains unclear when a deal will be complete. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (AP)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that former LSU coach Les Miles has been hired to lead Kansas' downtrodden football program.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an official announcement was expected later Sunday. Miles had arrived at the airport in nearby Topeka on Sunday morning.

Sports Illustrated was first to report a deal was done.

The 65-year-old Miles spent 11 years at LSU, winning a national championship in 2007, before being fired four games into the 2016 season. His teams reached double-digit victories in seven seasons with the Tigers and reached another BCS title game in 2011. He also did a stint as head coach in the Big 12, rebuilding Oklahoma State and going 28-21 from 2001-04 in Stillwater.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25