VFD recruits celebrate ahead of graduation

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The recruits from one South Georgia fire department prepared for their graduation on Friday.
The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) celebrated its graduating recruits with a three mile run.
The recruits will be running the route with the city staff cheering them on and their training officer at their side.
“I’m very proud of them. They’ve put in a lot of work and given a lot of effort throughout the process. I couldn’t be more proud of them right now," said VFD Training Lieutenant Justin Ply.
After training for the past five months, the race marks their official start with the VFD Operations Division.
Ply was sure to emphasize to the recruits that their official training ends on Friday but they should continue learning and growing until the day they retire.
