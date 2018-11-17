Valdosta businesswoman plans community feast

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - A businesswoman in Valdosta is planning to provide community members, who may be in need, with food and entertainment to celebrate Thanksgiving.
At the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) on the 1900 block of North Forrest Street, owner of Permanent Solutions Salon, Melinda Thomas will be hosting her annual community feast and festival.
Thomas says she got the inspiration for this event from her grandmother.
“She had a tradition on Thanksgiving and Christmas to go to the nursing homes and give out hoods, gloves, fruit baskets, and stuff. I just wanted to continue that tradition that my grandmother started,” says Melinda Thomas, Owner of Permanent Solutions Salon.
Thomas wants to emphasize that the event is not just for the homeless, but for anyone who would like to come out to enjoy food and fellowship.
This Saturday, Thomas and her crew will be serving hot Thanksgiving meals, alongside a few games, performances, and giveaways.
