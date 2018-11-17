Turner Job Corps starts city-wide clean-up initiative

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Nearly 100 students and staff with the Turner Job Corp Center will be getting their hands dirty helping the City of Albany with storm debris clean-up efforts.
The job corp students will volunteer over the next six weeks for their city wide clean-up initiative.
Each Friday, students and staff will travel to the East and West sides of Albany to clean up nearly twenty-five parks and City recreation sites.
Staff say getting the students involved in their community is very important.
“Our Center Director, William Coleman, was very adamant about making sure we get our kids out in the community. And our kids was understanding because some of the fellow students here locally were damaged,” said Melvin Drake, Business Liaison and Work-Base Learning Coordinator at the Turner Job Corps Center.
“It actually helps me because it’s a good thing helping the community. You know helping others with what they lost,” said Marily Mauricio-Guerrero, student.
Leaders said the initiative was organized by staff at the Turner Job Corps Center along with City of Albany leaders.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.