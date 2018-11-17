Tift County has not forgotten Florida hurricane victims as they still collect donations

TIFT COUNTY, GA (WALB) - “A lot of news coverage has kind of dropped everything down there because its a month after the hurricane, so they’ve just kind of given up,” said Jessica Pisciotta, organizer for Panhandle donations.
Pisciotta, Jan Connell, & several Tift county residents are still coming together to help Florida hurricane victims.
“I’ve spent all my money and bought as much as i could in supplies. I asked around, [asked] neighborhoods, and people came out and donated,” said Piscotta.
The Tift County Sheriff decided to join the cause by donating meals ready to eat or MREs, and letting donators bring items to the Sheriff’s Office.
“Jan has brought some boxes to my office and she asked would it be okay to put some boxes in my office to collect and I think that’s been pretty successful.”
Allen Smith is one of several people helping the cause. He’s from Florida and also had damage to his property. Smith and many others like the Rotary Club of Tifton have all hands on deck.
“It’s really truly humbling to see someone that’s this far away from me bring supplies down to help myself and the people that are living in that area,” said Smith.
Pisciotta says several women who weren’t available to talk on camera help to move items to Florida and get donations every day. She says some hurricane victims still live in tents, so they’re taking tarps & making pallets to help out.
“We’ve been the boots on the ground, we like to take the stuff to make sure it goes to the people who need it,” Pisciotta added
Sheriff Scarbrough says this partnership has been beneficial to the Florida panhandle.
“[We] got some boxes in there now that’s full and ready to go, I plan on bringing some more stuff before she leaves tomorrow,” said Scarbrough.
The residents have personally taken donations Florida spots including Panama City. She says they still need items like socks, coats, toys and charcoal for victims to grill food with.
“We’re just trying to keep these people alive and so they can survive and start to thrive,” said Pisciotta.
