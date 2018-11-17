Sylvester Airport to see changes with 5-year plan

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Upgrades are coming to the Sylvester Municipal Airport, thanks to the City’s Captial Improvement Program.
Starting next year, the Sylvester Airport will undergo the five year Sylvester Capital Improvement Plan.
“The runway extension finished up earlier this year. The condition is not bad but it’s upgrades that can be done,” said Melissa Curry, the executive assistant to the Sylvester city manager.
A major part of the project includes fencing around the airport.
“It will include the gates, the windsock replacement, circle maintenance, and replace the wind cone area of the airport,” she explained.
There is also talk of remodeling bathrooms, a new design of a fuel facility, and new hangars , for more planes.
“I know we can house up to 10 probably more,” said Curry.
Looking to wrap up the project all together in 2023, Curry tells me it will be split into phases.
“Its actually a three phase, so starting in 2019 it will run through 2021 before all three phases are completed," she said. “It will include the gates, the windsock replacement, circle maintenance, and replace the wind cone area of the airport.”
Curry said these changes will put the airport in a better position.
“I think it’s very important to increase the economic development for the city and county. for companies to be able to fly directly into Sylvester if they are interested in bringing a business into our city they don’t have to fly into a neighboring airport they can land here,” she explained.
The Sylvester City council will vote on these changes at Monday’s city hall meeting.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.