SBA already given millions in loans to homeowners

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - If you’re still looking for ways to fix your home after Hurricane Michael, a loan option is now available.
The Small Business Administration has already given around 16 million dollars in loans to homeowners and SBA staff are urging you to apply now if you haven’t already.
They said they’ve seen how extensive the damage to homes in the area has been.
But they want the large amount of loans they’ve given out already to show other homeowners that there is help out there for them.
“We know there’s a lot of roof damage around here, damages to landscape, foundation, so what that says is that there are funds available to help them with the long term recovery process,” said Tonesa Jones, the SBA Public Affairs Specialist.
The deadline to apply for the disaster loans is December 13.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.