Santa Claus makes appearance at Albany Mall

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Santa Claus officially kicked off the Christmas Season at the Albany Mall tonight.
The big man in red rode in on his sleigh with two reindeer’s leading the way.
Our very own Karla Heath-Sands sang at the event.
There was a presentation with the Salvation Army announcing their Red Kettle Campaign, as well as the Marine Corps encouraging folks to donate towards Toys for Tots.
We spoke with organizers about the purpose behind this event.
“We just want to be able to give back to the community, Everyone has been through such a rough year and we wanted to be able to give something back,” said Wendy Roberts, the Marketing Director at the mall.
Folks were able to take a free selfie with Santa.
It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but the Christmas shopping season is underway.
