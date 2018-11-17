ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A beautiful Saturday continues across southwest Georgia with highs in the upper 60s under plenty of sunshine. Not as cold tonight as lows drop into the low 40s. The sunny weather sticks around to wrap up the weekend. Highs will top out near 70° Sunday afternoon.
The dry weather continues for the start of Thanksgiving week. Partly cloudy skies Monday with highs near 70°. It will be slightly cooler on Tuesday with a few more clouds around. Highs will top out in the upper 60s. Thanksgiving Day is looking dry for now with highs in the low to mid 60s. Slight rain chances creep back into the forecast toward the end of the seven day period.
