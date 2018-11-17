More than 20 people arrested in federal gang bust

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - In Lowndes County, more than 20 people suspected of gang activity are off the streets.
Federal gang task force agents made the round up Thursday night.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the goal was to locate more than 40 suspected gang members and affiliates on probation.
Paulk confirms they were unable to find some but some just did not require arrests.
We asked him what kind of message he thinks this teamwork sends to criminals, he replied:
“You need to straighten up or leave the area—one of the two—because we’re vigilant. I’m blessed with a lot of good people and we have a good working relationship with all these other departments. When everybody’s pulling one direction, you get a lot more done," said Paulk.
The group also seized nine pounds of marijuana, eight guns, and about 20 grams of ecstasy were also seized.
The Task force included more than 50 members of law enforcement from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Valdosta Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, U.S. marshals, and other South Georgian police agencies.
