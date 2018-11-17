Meteor shower to take over night sky Saturday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - If you stay up late Saturday night, you’ll be able to see one of the last meteor showers of the year streak across the sky.
The Leonid Meteor shower happens every year around this time and to celebrate the special show, the Thronateeska Heritage Center will host a Science Saturday.
You and your kids are invited to the Planetarium to learn exactly what a meteor shower is before the night time spectacle.
“When you look up at the night sky, and you just see things flying all through the sky, I think it’s really important that we understand why this is happening. What are these things that are shooting through the sky? They’re not shooting stars, so that’s a common misconception and we just want to tackle that common misconception and talk about what they really are,” said Hannah Beth Hembree, the Director of Museums.
The event starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are $3.50 if you aren’t a member of the center, and free if you are.
