Mayor calls for ballot certification

LAKE PARK, GA (WALB) - The mayor of Lake Park wants the Secretary of State to require the city to re-certify midterm election ballots.
Eric Schindler, a five year incumbent, said he believes there were voting issues during the election where he lost the mayoral seat to former mayor Keith Sandlin.
Schindler wanted to see a list of names and addresses of the people who voted to verify each ballot.
He said he is hearing many constituents got the wrong ballot, which could have changed the outcome of the election.
Schindler said his goal is to ensure people in Lowndes County -- outside of the city limits -- are not voting in city races.
He said this issue is important to him because quote -- “every vote counts.”
“Joseph Stalin said that it’s not the man, woman, or politician that gets the most votes that’s most powerful—it’s the person counting those votes that’s the most powerful. It’s a very great responsibility, and darn it, people of Georgia deserve it," said Schindler.
Schindler emphasizes he does not want to know how people voted, just that the ballots cast in this race are from residents who live in the city of Lake Park.
Although he said, if there are discrepancies, he may also request a re-count.
Of course, the big question many are asking -- is Schindler asking for the certification because of his loss.
This is what he had to say about that.
“If I get the voter list and we can scrutinize who voted—if there are discrepancies, by all means we would ask for a recount but that is not my motivation. My motivation is to be able to scrutinize and make sure that the citizens of the city of Lake Park got their votes counted," said Schindler.
Schindler said he still believes Georgians should be afforded a more up to date, reliable voting system.
He said a fix for that issue is in the hands of the state, calling on lawmakers to find a way to update Georgia’s voting system to prevent other issues like this in the future.
