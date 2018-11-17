Debris removal process still going strong in Dougherty County

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA (WALB) - The Army Corps of Engineers said they never stopped working around the clock to clean debris in Southwest Georgia.
More than a month after Hurricane Michael, debris still lines some streets in Dougherty County.
The Army Corps of Engineers said it’s making great strides and help for your property is well on it’s way.
One month after Hurricane Michael, over 400 truckloads of debris are being picked up in Dougherty County each day.
“It’s been a large number of trucks coming in through this site, most of them heavily loaded. These piles behind me have grown immensely,” said Michael Baker, Quality Assurance representative with the Army Corps of Engineers.
A student who has been helping clean debris in her area agrees.
“I think it is because not often do you see this happen in other cities. Most of the time you won’t see trucks going around helping the city,” said Marilyn Mauricio-Guerrero, resident.
Within three weeks, the Army Corps had to open up three temporary debris staging sites because of the excessive damage.
They said they’re no where near completed.
“Everyday we’re bringing in more and more trucks in here to do more sites,” said Baker.
Over 78,000 cubic yards of debris have been collected, and that’s about 85 Olympic size pools.
Army Corp leaders said this shows they are working around the clock to get the city back to normal.
“It is a long process. They got to start somewhere,” said Baker.
The quality assurance member encourages everybody to hold on during this process as recent rain showers have caused small delays.
“You get the mud. They have to come out here and work the sites in between trucks,” said Baker.
Crews are still working to make three rounds in every part of the County.
“Your time will come. It is a slow process but everyday moves a little faster,” said Baker.
“Don’t rush anything cause there will be people who will come and help you,” said Mauricio-Guerrero.
Representatives with the Army Corps of Engineers said they will be in Dougherty County until the debris is cleaned up. That time could estimate to be around February of next year.
DEBRIS TRUCK SAFETY
The U.S Army Corps of Engineers also said residents should remember their safety as massive debris trucks are traveling in Dougherty County.
Leaders said over 400 trucks travel through the county each day making random stops picking up debris.
Two nights ago, some one who failed to stop, hit the back of a sub contracted truck.
Although, no one was injured, safety managers say to be careful as you drive so you won’t be a traffic hazard.
“Just situation awareness. I think is the best approach. Just understanding that they’re out there and understanding the lights look a little different. A lot of these are just big trucks and they are dark in color for the most part,” said Dennis Bradley, Safety Manager with Georgia Debris Mission.
The safety manager said you will see these trucks in groups until the dusk.
