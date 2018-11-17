Community group supports businesses and charities

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Members of the Valdosta Junior Service League (VJSL), are supporting local businesses and raising money for charitable causes in the area.
The organization is preparing to host their 45th Annual Merry Marketplace Shopping Extravaganza.
The event includes more than a hundred merchants coming to sell items like food, home décor, clothing, and more.
We spoke with the group about why they continue to host this event every year.
“You know you get some Christmas shopping in. You’re supporting your businesses. You’re helping to donate back to your community. Its just an awesome event, where we see a lot of community support and the community kind of come together in the holiday seasons,” says Meshea Hardman, member of VJSL.
The Merry Marketplace will be open this weekend at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center near the corner of Norman Drive and Meeting Place.
