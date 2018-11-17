City of Ashburn dedicates road to late first Black mayor

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - A road in the city of Ashburn was named after late mayor Sedric Carithers Friday. The honoree passed away in May and city leaders named Sedric Carithers Drive after him.
The road is next to Flash Foods, a gas station the mayor helped bring to the city.
Our WALB News 10 team talked with Carithers wife, Consulla Carithers, who said she knows he would be happy to see the new road.
“I could just hear him laughing, he had a very unique laugh," said Carithers. “And I know that the’s proud that they picked that particular road to name after him. I think he’s very thrilled with it,” Carithers added.
The family says they were happy with the outcome and they know his memory lives on.
