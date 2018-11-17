The Bread House no longer using plastic straws

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - If you’ve eaten at the Bread House in Albany within the past couple of weeks, you’ve probably noticed something is missing.
The restaurant has completely gotten rid of their plastic straws and have replaced them with paper ones.
Head Chef Reid Harrison said he knows this isn’t usual for an Albany eatery but he said this is the first step of bringing awareness to a bigger issue.
“It’s important for all of us to play into what is our specific sphere and how can we impact it. It might not be impacting thousands of people. But if we impact just one person, through a positive change, we can grow that and amplify it,” said Harrison.
The issue of plastic waste affects not only our oceans, but it also hit close to home in the Flint.
Flint River Keeper agrees that we all need to do more to keep not only our area, but our water safe, as well.
It’s common to think the problem comes from people tossing their trash directly in the water, but he says that’s not always the case.
“It’s coming from people tossing it on the streets and in parking lots and on the side of the road,” said Gordon Rogers, the Flint River Keeper.
Rogers said the plastic hurts the fish in the river.
Using less plastic is becoming a trend in other areas, so much so a company in Bainbridge, Danimer Scientific, is manufacturing more earth-friendly products, as well.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.