Westover boy’s basketball embracing the pressure

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - High School basketball tips off in Albany this Saturday with the annual tip off classic.
One of the teams in the mix is the Westover Patriots.
The Patriots enter the season expected to be one of the top teams in the state in Class-4A.
Last year they won the Region 1-4A championship and made the sweet 16 finishing with a (22-7) record.
This season, their goals involve a deeper playoff run.
Outside expectations may be large, but the Patriots are motivated from within.
“We put a lot of pressure on ourselves, the expectation here is high and we grill it in them every day and they understand its their time to lead, it’s their time this year, you’re a senior, now you’ve got to leave everything on the line," said head basketball coach Dallis Smith.
Westover plays Lee County Saturday at 7 p.m.
The tip off classic will be at Albany State east campus at HPER gymnasium.
