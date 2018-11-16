Week 14: Friday night football schedule and scores

SOUTHWEST GA (WALB) - High school football teams are four wins away from a state title, but just one loss away from elimination. It’s Round 2 of the state playoffs. There are 16 teams left in each classification in the GHSA, and we’re down to just eight in the GISA.
Here’s the South Georgia pairings for Friday night:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- (2) Effingham County @ (1) Lee County
GHSA:
- (AL) Tift County @ (3) East Coweta
- (2) Lowndes @ (1) Westlake
- (3) McEachern @ (1) Colquitt County
- (4) Coffee @ (3) Richmond Hill
- (2) Valdosta @ (1) Glynn Academy
- (2) Bainbridge @ (1) Wayne County
- (3) Thomson @ (1) Cairo
- (2) Fitzgerald @ (1) Swainsboro
- (3) Thomasville @ (1) Dublin
- (3) Washington County @ (1) Brooks County
- (9) Commerce @ (8) Mitchell County
- (16) Miller County @ (1) Irwin County
- (13) ECI @ (4) Pelham
- (11) Charlton County @ (4) Clinch County
GISA:
- Southland @ Heritage
- Valwood @ Frederica
- Trinity Christian, Dublin @ Tiftarea
- St. Andrew’s @ Terrell Academy
- Southwest Georgia @ Gatewood
You can follow @WALBSports on Twitter to get live score updates on game day.
Follow WALB’s Theo Dorsey, sports director, and John Barron, sports reporter, for game updates.
Last week’s highlights:
Previous scores:
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.