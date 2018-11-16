Thomasville business has major economic impact on Thomas County

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - A Thomasville business is celebrating its success after generating a big economic impact for the community in just a few months.
The Red Hills Business BNI generated more than $1 million in business for Thomas County by expanding local businesses and opening new ones.
Red Hills Business officials credit its growth to connections they’ve made with local business owners.
BNI Executive Director William Keene said it’s incredibly unusual for such a small group to raise this amount of money in under a year.
“It’s really the heart of the community because we have one person per category, and each one drives business for the other by connecting people up with the right other people," explained Keene.
Red Hills Business BNI targets a wide array of businesses from real estate to car dealership companies. That way every facet of a community has the potential to see growth.
The group hopes it can continue to bring in this amount of business for the county in the future.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.