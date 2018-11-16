Thomas Co. law enforcement agencies grill out to raise money

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - Thomas County law enforcement agencies are banding together to raise money for those in need.
On Thursday night, they raised money by grilling out with the community.
Officers said the money raised is used for giving children gifts during the holidays.
Some said they even hand deliver the gifts to the families.
Thomasville Police Major Wade Glover said this is a great way to build strong relationships internally and with the community.
“If we can go out and bless a family, that’s more than anything, and means more than anything that we’ll ever receive out of this whole thing," said Glover.
This was the 18th Annual Law Enforcement Goodwill Project and each year they said they’ve been able to raise close to $10,000.
The event lasted until 7 p.m. at the Justice Center on Smith Avenue in Thomasville.
