Retailers, tech companies weigh on US stocks; Oil prices up

SHIELDED? Troubled California power provider PG&E surged 34.2 percent to $23.81 after the president of the utility's state regulator said it was essential for a power company to have the financial strength to operate safely. The remark late Thursday by California Public Utilities Commission President Michael Picker appeared to reassure investors that regulators might limit the potential financial hit that PG&E faces from the devastating wildfire in Northern California, which started Nov. 8 and has killed at least 56 people.