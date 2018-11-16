Leesburg students show off talents in first-ever competition

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Over the next two days, more than 100 Lee County students will show off their talents to local industry professionals.
This is all part of the county's inaugural system-wide technology competition.
“We have talented students that are kind of an untapped resource. A lot of these kids we didn’t even know have the talents that they have," said Instructional Technology Specialist Daisy Beaver.”
And two of those students are 11th graders Katie and David. They created a radio/turntable/auxiliary combination system. They had about two to three weeks to complete the project.
Katie Blaise said the time and effort they put in was worth it in the end.
“It takes a lot of effort and determination and drive to put together something like this, for something like this, and time. You have to stick with your schedule and make sure you get it done on time. And it takes a lot of work to do but it’s worth it in the end,” said Blaise.
Students worked on these projects outside of school.
Beaver said this event allows students to be active outside of the classroom.
“By putting this out there, you get children that may not participate in any other extracurricular activity, but they are great at video production or great at video game design. So, we have offered an outlet for children to be able to express their artistic abilities through technology," said Beaver.
Students who place in the top of the 14 different categories will then move on to January's regional competition held in Bainbridge.
The competition will continue Friday morning at Lee County High School.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.