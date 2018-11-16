State investigators find new evidence in Thomasville forgery case

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Thomasville’s mayor and two city workers are now suing each other after allegations were made that the mayor’s signature was forged on government documents.
Now, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is moving forward with new evidence.
State investigators were investigating if two Thomasville employees did forge Mayor Greg Hobbs’ signature on two payroll documents.
Now, those documents aren’t subject to open record laws because this is an ongoing investigation.
The attorney working the case is in the process of reviewing their findings.
District Attorney Brad Shealy said the accusations shouldn’t be taken lightly.
“Well, anytime a document is forged it’s a serious matter. Particularly in this situation when you’re dealing with governmental matter," explained Shealy.
Shealy said forgery is a felony and said that he will closely review witness statements and the documents in question.
“They have given me the copy of the file. I will review that to determine what, if any, charges need to be issued into case,” said Shealy.
This comes after Hobbs filed a report in June to the Thomasville district attorney’s office and to the GBI.
If additional evidence is needed he'll give investigators an opportunity to gather more.
“Sometimes you might look and you might need additional information and it’s best to contact the individual working the case and tell them, Look, I need this, can you find it?'” said Shealy.
If there’s enough compelling evidence to move forward with indictments, Shealy will bring this case to the Thomas County grand jury, whose next session is in February.
But, if he doesn’t believe there’s enough evidence, he’ll let the GBI know.
“I will just simply write a letter to the GBI indicating that there is insufficient evidence and that the case is closed,” said Shealy.
After Hobbs’ report, the two employees filed individual litigation against him in June.
Both are seeking $1 million in damages.
