Southwest Georgia Regional Airport to see upgrades

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Regional Airport is getting a new ticket machine for paying for parking.
The new parking machines were approved at the Albany City Commission meeting on Tuesday, and a Canadian company was awarded the contract.
The new machines will be a $139,000 upgrade to the parking system.
Airport staff said they are losing money with the current parking machines not working properly. The tickets are getting stuck in the machine.
Parking BOXX Corporation Vice President Brad Henkel said customers will be much happier with the new machines.
“The current system just has too many failures in it and therefore the income goes down as well as the customer experience. Nobody wants to pay for parking so they have a negative time. It reflects on the airport," explained Henkel.
Henkel said the software is expected to take six weeks to install but could take longer due to the holidays.
The airport is also getting a new boarding bridge.
On Monday, the Albany City Commissioners discussed a new boarding bridge for the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.
The city is working on building a permanent bridge that will lead into the terminal.
The airport is currently using a portable boarding bridge and it causes safety issues.
Transportation Director David Hamilton said a new boarding bridge is way overdue.
“We will be able to improve our safety, also allow passengers to not have to stand in hot or cold weather. We do have that weather in Albany. We are excited about it, it is long time over due and we can’t wait to get started,” said Hamilton.
The project will cost $1.6 million.
Hamilton hopes that the bridge will get approved at the next city commission meeting.
