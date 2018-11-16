Season’s first freeze and frost across SWGA

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Rain ended early however clouds lingered with cool 40s Thursday afternoon. Clearing through the evening allows temperatures to tumble into the low-mid 30s Friday morning. The NWS has expanded the Freeze Warning to include more counties south including Dougherty and Seminole while a Frost Advisory covers all of SWGA until 8AM Friday morning. You’ll need to protect any sensitive plants and may sure your elderly family and friends have adequate heating. With abundant sunshine and cool upper 50s.