Safety main concern at concert

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thursday night’s chilly weather didn’t keep folks from heading out to Veterans Park Amphitheater for the Corey Smith Concert.
Organizers said there was a great turnout for the event.
About 400 tickets were sold to see the Georgia born artist perform.
With safety on everyone’s mind, WALB spoke with the director of partnerships with the Civic Center to find out what they did to make folks feel safe.
“We take safety very importantly in every event that we do. We actually invested in lighting out here in all the areas that people are parking to make sure that they feels safe each time and every time they come to an event here regardless of what venue we are at,” said Harry Day, the Director of Partnerships with the Albany Amphitheater.
He also said they had a good amount of patrolling officers at the event.
When Corey Smith hopped on stage, he thanked his audience for sticking it out in the cold weather.
