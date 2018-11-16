Reward increases as Albany businesses unite to catch shooter

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - More and more people in Albany are chipping in on the reward to catch the killer in the Devi’s Convenience store shooting.
It’s not only convenience stores that are contributing to the reward. Folks at A1 Wrecker said they hope more people will tag along for this effort.
A1 Wrecker pitched in $1,000 after seeing businesses like Woodall’s and Homerun Foods doing the same.
Albany Police said they are following up on tips that came in in the shooting of Dharmisthaben Patel Saturday night.
They're also reviewing every angle of the surveillance video.
An A1 Wrecker employee said with everyone pitching in, he hopes the shooter is brought to justice soon.
So far the reward is at $6,000.
We are also told that family and friends of the Patel family are contributing as well.
If you have any information on this case you are encouraged to call crime stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.
