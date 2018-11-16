Point scores 3 PP goals in 1:31, Lightning beat Penguins 4-3

NOTES: Kucherov had his 200th NHL assist. Gourde has points in eight of his last 10 games. Tampa Bay's Alex Killorn has an assist in a career-best four straight games. Kris Letang passed Syl Apps for sixth on the Penguins' assists list. Letang has points in 11 of his last 14 games against Tampa Bay. ... The Lightning allowed the first goal for the ninth time in the last 10 games. The Penguins wore their yellow third jerseys for the first time. Hall of Famer and Penguins owner Mario Lemieux dropped the puck for a ceremonial opening faceoff, celebrating 25 years of his foundation.