Phoebe opens OB/GYN emergency department

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Mothers to be at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will now have 24-hour access to more than five doctors, seven days a week.
Phoebe worked with the obstetric hospitalist group to launch the new program.
The hospitalist group supervises the additional six board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists and the group manages more than 100 programs across the nation.
Georgia has several OB hospitalist programs, but most are in Atlanta.
Phoebe’s main campus is one of two facilities south of Macon to start the program.
Bill Sewell, the medical director of women and children’s services, said that patients saw the benefit of the program immediately, when one doctor helped a distressed patient deliver her baby within 25 minutes of her arrival to the hospital.
“Every patient that presents to our brand new obstetrical emergency department will see a physician, usually within minutes of arrival," explained Sewell. "And having those doctors here also allows us to provide for obstetrical emergencies that might come along.”
Doctors said the physicians will not replace the patient’s obstetrician, but will support their services and provide emergency care before the patient’s physician arrives.
The new doctors will also provide support for high risk pregnancy patients who don’t have an obstetrician, or for doctors who can’t make it to the hospital for delivery.
