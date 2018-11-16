New fire training facility nearly complete

LEE COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Construction of the new Lee County live fire training facility almost complete.
The building is about 80 percent complete and is currently under construction at an off-sight facility.
Lee County Fire and Emergency Services Chief David Forrester said the department will be using it for training by the end of 2018.
“We’ll have about a two-day install time to actually erect the buildings on site and then we’ll be ready to go. We will be using that building for training before the end of this year," said Chief Forrester.
According to Forrester, the new building should last the department around 30 years.
County officials said the new 353 thousand dollar facility was paid for by SPLOST funding.
