Most Wanted: Daniel Williams, Jr.

DONALSONVILLE, GA (WALB) - Donalsonville Police asking for tips tracking down an aggravated assault suspect.
Police said Daniel “Dj" Williams, Jr., 18, was behind a drive-by shooting back in the summer. Luckily, no one was injured.
Police said he has eluded them for months, running from officers on foot and on a motorcycle.
He’s also a person of interest in two recent burglaries. Williams has ties to Colquitt and Bainbridge.
If you know where he is, you are asked to call the Donalsonville Police Department at (229) 524-2175.
