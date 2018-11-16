Lee Co. wants you to be ready for cold weather

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - It’s been a cold week for Southwest Georgia and on Thursday night, Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester wants to make sure his residents take the cold weather seriously and stay safe.
“We got a lot of houses with tarps on them. We certainly want our people to do is be sure that if you’re going to burn a fireplace, be sure that tarp is not next to the chimney that actually starts a fire,” said Forrester.
Forrester said you also need to remember your outside pets when the temperature drops.
“Outside pets should be given some type of protection, brought in. We aren’t expecting a hard freeze tonight but still, the pets need to be taken care of the same way you would with anyone else,” explained Forrester.
Forrester also wants to remind the community about safety when it comes to heaters.
“Be sure your smoke detectors are working and people who use space heaters, we recommend for them not to be anywhere close to any bedding, drapes, anything that could cause a fire," said Forrester.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.