Game of the Week(11/16/18): Effingham County @ Lee County

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The first round of the playoffs is in the books, but we have a total of 21 South Georgia teams still alive in the playoffs.
But when it comes to teams that have been dominant, not many can compare to the Lee County Trojans, as they face off against the Effingham County Rebels for the second round, and that’s why we had to make them our WALB Game of the Week.
The Trojans haven’t run into too many opponents that have been able to keep up with the Trojans this season and Lee County isn’t looking to change that tonight, as they face off against Effingham County.
These two haven’t seen much of each other in the past, but the playoffs isn’t a stranger to either of these teams, but the Trojans did take down the Rebels when they faced each other the only time in the 2013 playoffs.
Lee County’s defense has been lock down this season, only allowing an average of 4 points per game.
But head coach Dean Fabrizio said their defense will be put to the test... because the Rebels stay under center quite a bit and run the I-formation, which is something they haven’t seen this season.
“Well the thing we’ve talked about these last several weeks," said Fabrizio, "is staying humble and staying hungry. We want to try being humble and be coached hard every day. Work to get better every day and staying hungry. Coming out every day looking like we have something to prove and so far our kids have done a good job of that.”
Coach Fabrizio says their linebackers and d-linemen will be need to do a good job of being gap sound meaning they need to make sure they don't get out of their gaps and open the field up.
Coach said if they can keep to that, they will win this game.
The Trojans and Rebels kickoff in Leesburg tonight at 7:30 P.M.
