Dougherty Co. patrols increased as holiday shoppers head to the stores

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office said holiday shoppers and travelers will see increased patrols this holiday season.
Deputies said it’s better to be safe than sorry for buyers whether they’re surfing the web or shopping locally.
Sheriff Kevin Sproul said that if you’re shopping online, make sure you find out when the package will be delivered to your house so that no one can take it while you’re gone.
Sproul said it’s best to go shopping in the daytime and if you have to go at night, take someone with you. He also said that even though we’re in the digital age, you shouldn’t neglect your surroundings.
“And please, don’t take your cell phone when you get out of the car and look down the whole way into the store and never see your surroundings and somebody attacks you or rips your purse off your shoulders,” said Sproul. “You won’t end up apprehending the subject, he’ll get away or he will rob you.”
Sproul said the increased patrols will continue until January.
