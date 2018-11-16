Decatur Co. man sentenced for raping 80-year-old woman

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - One Decatur County man will now spend life behind bars without parole for raping an 80-year old woman in 2016.
The trial for Billy White started on Tuesday and lasted two days.
Jurors found White guilty of one count of rape and not guilty on one count of burglary.
District Attorney Joe Mullholland said a senior citizen woman had been living by herself after her husband passed away and was raped while home alone.
Officials were able to catch White by collecting matched DNA samples from another crime he committed in the past.
“The message in this case is one, we were very happy to be able to secure that life without parole verdict on this repeat offender who obviously took advantage of one of the two, what I consider, classifications of people you just don’t mess with, and that’s kids and the elderly,” said Mulholland.
Mulholland said the victim is said to be okay, but had to move out of her home while still being concerned for her safety.
